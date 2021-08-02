Everex Price Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges. Everex has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $748,352.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.