Everipedia Market Capitalization Reaches $128.25 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $128.25 million and $8.90 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00100292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00139497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,608.40 or 0.99837069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.22 or 0.00851319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,939,001 coins and its circulating supply is 10,014,087,337 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

