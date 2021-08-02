EveriToken Price Reaches $0.0076 on Exchanges (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. EveriToken has a market capitalization of $171,389.11 and approximately $96.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006248 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EveriToken

EveriToken (CRYPTO:EVT) is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

Buying and Selling EveriToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveriToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveriToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveriToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

