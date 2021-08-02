Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of EVTZF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.40. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on EVTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

