EvidenZ Price Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $2.08 million worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,143,631 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

