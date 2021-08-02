EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) versus Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Critical Comparison

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVmo and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $7.62 million 8.12 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Veritone $57.71 million 11.71 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -11.95

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

Veritone has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.42%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than EVmo.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68% Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritone beats EVmo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

