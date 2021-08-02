Evo Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

Evo Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EVOJU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Evo Acquisition had issued 10,870,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $108,700,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:EVOJU opened at $9.93 on Monday. Evo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

