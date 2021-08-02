Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 11,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,099,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm has a market cap of $614.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

