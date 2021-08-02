Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48.

Evonik Industries AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

