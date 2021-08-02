Exagen (XGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Exagen has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts expect Exagen to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

