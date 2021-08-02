Exane Asset Management Acquires Shares of 6,742 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,000. Amazon.com makes up 5.3% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,332.81. 68,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

