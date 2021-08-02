ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $781,442.00 and $1,420.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 163.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009188 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

