ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ExlService by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $113.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.97 and a 52 week high of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

