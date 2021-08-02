ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Head-To-Head Review

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get RTCORE alerts:

This table compares RTCORE and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RTCORE and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 7 1 0 2.13

ExlService has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential downside of 16.74%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than RTCORE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.75, suggesting that its share price is 1,075% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and ExlService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $958.43 million 4.00 $89.48 million $2.71 42.25

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Summary

ExlService beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.