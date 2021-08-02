EXMR FDN Reaches Market Cap of $144,405.98 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $144,405.98 and approximately $82,202.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00058313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00084984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $327.90 or 0.00823569 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005396 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.