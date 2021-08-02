Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,810,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.17. The company had a trading volume of 146,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.85. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

