Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

EXR stock opened at $174.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.31. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

