extraDNA (XDNA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133,574.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $444,343.57 and approximately $133,574.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.07 or 0.99966188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00031473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.01015754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00341036 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00410324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00070673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004945 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

