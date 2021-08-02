extraDNA (XDNA) Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $457,703.91 and $109,565.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,233.88 or 1.00083794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.01017254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00357366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00407795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006218 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00071401 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

