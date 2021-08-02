Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. 500,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

