Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

