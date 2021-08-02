Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eyenovia stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

