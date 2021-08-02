F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.680-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $662.14 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.11.

FFIV opened at $206.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,624.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

