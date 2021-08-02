Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $14.35 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $14.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

FB stock opened at $356.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

