Facebook, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $14.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,413 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

