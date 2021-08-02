Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$790.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$790.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$704.17.

TSE FFH traded up C$7.57 on Monday, hitting C$525.54. 99,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,965. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$548.36. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$346.84 and a 12 month high of C$581.00. The company has a market cap of C$13.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

