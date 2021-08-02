Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$735.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cormark from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $67.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$704.17.

Shares of TSE FFH traded up C$7.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$525.54. 99,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$346.84 and a 1 year high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

