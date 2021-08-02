Falconswap (FSW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $151,813.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00807993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00095264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

