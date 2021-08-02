FansTime Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One FansTime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $746,467.30 and $456,962.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FansTime has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

