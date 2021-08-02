Fantasy Sports (DFS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 49.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $65,870.01 and approximately $17.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00822160 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00091175 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @dfstoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

