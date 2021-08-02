Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Hits $630.00 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Fantom has a market capitalization of $630.00 million and approximately $45.21 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00058178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00814568 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00091884 BTC.

Fantom Profile

FTM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

