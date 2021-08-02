FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) Insider Purchases A$43,866.53 in Stock

FAR Limited (ASX:FAR) insider Patrick O’Connor purchased 36,525 shares of FAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,866.53 ($31,333.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Get FAR alerts:

FAR Company Profile

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.