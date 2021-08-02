Farmers National Banc Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Farmers National Banc in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

FMNB opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 143,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

