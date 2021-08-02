FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $312,000.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

Shares of FST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.