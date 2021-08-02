FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 3,438 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, with a total value of $42,287.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

