Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 3.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 132,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

