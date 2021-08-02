Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fate Therapeutics worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after acquiring an additional 189,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,006,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,994,000 after buying an additional 247,113 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $82.80 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

