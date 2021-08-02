FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBK. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

