F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Trading 0.8% Higher

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 864 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 858 ($11.21). Approximately 327,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 409,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 851 ($11.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 853.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 580 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,494.12). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.76 ($646.41).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

