Feathercoin Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.11 million and $12,154.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001123 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

