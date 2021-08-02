Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.53 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

