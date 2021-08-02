Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
FHI opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $38,657,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 211,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
