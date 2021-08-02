Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

FHI opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.64.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 102,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $38,657,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 211,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.