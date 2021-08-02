FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.36. 87,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,675. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $168.53 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,762 shares of company stock worth $25,180,904 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

