FedoraCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $96,996.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00363622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

