Feellike Price Up 0% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,310.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00102981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00139515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.26 or 0.99485733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00844173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.