Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $218.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

