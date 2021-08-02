Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of EUR4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. Ferrari also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.818-$5.059 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.78.
Shares of RACE stock opened at $218.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
