Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.
Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
