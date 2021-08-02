Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.818-$5.059 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to EUR4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $218.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.70. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

