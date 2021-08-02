Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,888. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.70.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.