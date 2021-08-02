Ferrari Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,010% compared to the average volume of 748 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.15. 514,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.70.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.78.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

