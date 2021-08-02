FIBOS Price Tops $0.0043 (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $130,674.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIBOS has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

